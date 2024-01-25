Meghalaya: NEIGRIHMS denies negligence claims on death of 23-yr-old

Shillong: The North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences popularly known as NEIGRIHMS hospital denied negligence claims into the death of a 23-year-old patient.

Family members of the patient had accused the authorities of medical negligence after the patient passed away on Tuesday evening.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The family members alleged that the hospital authorities conducted an operation on the 23-year-old patient without the consent of the family and without informing them about the patient’s sickness.

The relatives also alleged negligence by the hospital staff and those working at the Intensive Care Unit.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent Dr C Daniela informed EastMojo that there was no negligence on the part of the hospital, and that they tried all measures possible.

The patient was very critical and high-risk consent was taken to perform a surgery to relieve the blockage of the small intestine. The surgery was performed on January 19. The patient was a Multidrug-Resistant Tuberculosis patient.

Also Read | Meghalaya Cabinet reviews age limit for physically demanding jobs

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









