Meghalaya: Lok Sabha MP candidate Ampareen begins campaign

Shillong: Meghalaya MLA and National People’s Party (NPP) MP candidate for Shillong parliamentary seat, Dr Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, kicked off her first campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at Mairang.

While a section of the people viewed that Meghalaya, a matrilineal society, should have more female MPs, Lyngdoh is of the view that she should not be elected just because of her gender.

During the campaign, Lyndoh urged the people to treat her at par with her opponents. She urged them to look at her as an MLA and not as a male or female representative. “There is a need for the MP to connect to the grassroot level and I believe I will be able to do justice to my work,” Lyngdoh told the gathering.

She added that NPP is a party that works and ensures to complete any work and not leave it undone or work only during elections.

“I am neither a male nor a female MLA, I am the public’s MLA, forget that I am a female, in fact I will work hard and also prove to you that I’m no less than the male representatives that you would choose. What is that being a female? Choose me as your MP by taking an example from the works that I have done and achieved. Choose me because I have experience and already as a party have contacts in Delhi. Don’t choose me just because I’m a woman, it looks foolish. I am here today as a resident of Meghalaya and I’m confident I will fight and work hard,” she said.

The MP candidate also interacted with the people and expressed her interest to understand their concerns.

Lyngdoh was accompanied by party leaders including Hamlet Dohling, Ransom Sutnga among others. The NPP had organised this event to strengthen the NPP Mairang Block Committee and to also welcome former Congress MDC Batskhem Ryntathiang who joined the NPP.

