Meghalaya Cabinet reviews age limit for physically demanding jobs

Shillong: Recognising the need for specific fitness levels in certain government departments, the Meghalaya Cabinet has agreed to examine minimum and maximum age limits for these positions.

Notably, four departments currently set distinct age requirements due to the physically demanding nature of their work.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The departments include Civil Defense & Home Guard, Excise Registration Taxation and Stamps Department (ERTS), Forest and Environment Department and Home department.

The minimum age in these cases is between 18-21 years and the upper age limit, as decided by the cabinet, has been fixed ranging from 27 years in the case of ERTS department, to 32 years in the case of civil defence and home guard department to 30-32 years, in the case of forest and environment department and 21 years as minimum age limit to 27 years as upper age limit where police department is concerned,” mentioned Lyngdoh.

The government will soon come advertise the requirements in these departments within the next two to three weeks. He said that there will be about 3,000 plus posts in various categories in the home department and about 500 posts in the civil defense and home guard department.

Meghalaya cabinet also approved the speech of republic day celebration. The draft speech was presented in the cabinet and after a detailed discussion, it was approved.

Other agendas were also taken up during the cabinet for discussion and approval.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Cabinet approved the amendment of Meghalaya Finance Service Rules 1989 of principle rules. To ensure uniformity it was decided to incorporate these rules in the Meghalaya Finance Service rules with approval of Cabinet.

Cabinet minister Paul Lyngdoh said that since certain number of departments are following their own office memorandums which have not been regularised hence rules have been incorporated.

Lyngdoh also informed that the Meghalaya government has been talking to the high commission of Bangladesh and on February 16, they will be unveiling a life size statue of Tirot Singh and a bust of the renowned warrior of the state at Dhaka.

A delegation will be led by deputy chief minister Sniawbhalang Dhar along with the arts and culture minister Paul Lyngdoh.

Also Read | Career development workshop at USTM explores avenues in nuclear science

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









