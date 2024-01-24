Meghalaya: 'One District One Product' awardees honoured

Shillong: Meghalaya celebrated local excellence at the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) Sampark event on Tuesday and honoured state awardees of the ODOP Sampark programme.

Invest India, in collaboration with the Department for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, Government of Meghalaya, hosted the much-awaited ODOP Sampark event in Shillong. The conference showcased and uplifted local products, contributing to the economic growth and cultural vibrancy of the region.

Meghalaya Minister of Agriculture, Dr Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh illuminated the State’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. Congratulating all ODOP stakeholders for their national recognition at the ODOP Awards which was held in Mumbai, she stressed the vital role of handholding media entrepreneurs in disseminating success stories to the remotest farmers.

Highlighting collaborative efforts between the State and Central government, she emphasised improved access to investments for farmers and officials.

The ODOP Sampark provides a dynamic platform to spotlight Meghalaya’s diverse offerings and to reinforce the unique identities of its districts. Recently, Meghalaya also won the bronze award in States Category (B) at the National ODOP Awards held at Bharat Mandapam on January 3, 2024.

Vice President at Invest India, Dr Preet Deep Singh underscored India’s dominance in turmeric, driven by a demand for high curcumin content. He also shared the central government’s ODOP initiative and celebrated the success story of Lakadong Turmeric.

He highlighted that the Lakadong Turmeric from Meghalaya is as an exemplary success story, earning lasting acclaim at Davos for its popularity in Europe. Gati Shakti is proactively bridging logistics gaps in export infrastructure. The key to fostering pride lies in a concerted effort to enhance product quality, he added.

Maqbool Lyngdoh Suiam, ODOP- State Nodal Officer was also present during the event. He delivered the welcome address and helped in addressing the queries of the attendees during the interactive session.

Various farmers and agri-entrepreneurs shared their success stories at the event. They highlighted the support extended by the State government such as Mission Lakadong, Mission Jackfruit and PRIME program, in order to standardize the quality of the products and tap both domestic and international markets.

Padma, Trinity Saioo, from West Jaintia Hills district shared her journey of starting with the cultivation of Lakadong Turmeric with support of the Spices Board of India. She now supplies the same to over fifteen States in the country. Perastil Sangma from South Garo Hills district left his government job to start his own business venture with jackfruit. Today, he sells the value-added jackfruit products across various retail outlets across the State.

Similarly, Sunny Malngiang from East Khasi Hills district spoke about the GI tagged Khasi Mandarin, which has been greatly appreciated in cities like Bangalore where the Khasi Mandarin festival was held recently. Citrus rejuvenation program of the Agriculture Department boosted the production volumes significantly. Further, the export of Khasi Mandarin to the Middle East has greatly motivated the farmers to take up this fruit on a large scale.

Lotsing Sangma from East Garo Hills district mentioned that the support of the government has enabled him to bring about various value-added products of pineapple in the market leading to better price realization. Precious Tmung from Ri Bhoi district also showcased eri silk products under ‘Zong hi’ brand and spoke about his journey of collectivizing and strengthening weavers to revive the traditional fabric woven by the tribes of Meghalaya.

In alignment with the shared objective of promoting Meghalaya’s diverse handicrafts, art, and cultural heritage, the State government, in collaboration with Invest India, explores the establishment of a dynamic retail space for artisans, theUnity or Ekta Mall. This space is envisioned as a comprehensive destination for visitors to immerse themselves in the essence of Meghalaya.

Today’s conference provided a unique platform for all stakeholders including government officials, ODOP sellers and stakeholders, and media officials. It led to an exchange of real-time insights on the challenges and opportunities faced by local industries, fostering collaboration, and contributing to their immediate growth and development.

Attendees at the event had the exclusive opportunity to experience the cultural richness of Meghalaya’s renowned products through a live display showcasing a wide range of local product offerings.

By spotlighting and promoting one product from each district, this initiative stimulates holistic socioeconomic growth across regions, showcasing the unique clusters and communities that have carved their own niche identities.

