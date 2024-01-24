Career development workshop at USTM explores avenues in nuclear science

The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has organised a career development workshop for students to provide them with insights into the diverse career prospects available in the field.
The workshop titled ‘Career Opportunities at Department of Atomic Energy’, was held at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) on January 24.
It was aimed at motivating students to consider diverse career paths in various sectors of DAE by showcasing the recent advancements in nuclear science, technology, and applications.
In his session, Dr Manoranjan Ghosh, Scientific Officer, Technical Physics Division, BARC, emphasised the importance of thorough preparation for national exams leading to direct entry into premier institutes like BARC. He also suggested that faculty members encourage students to design their own laboratory instruments, setting a good example for other nearby institutes.
The workshop began with an opening address from Dr Nitu Borgohain, HoD, Physics, followed by an inspiring speech from the Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences (SoAS) Dr Enamul Karim. The students, research scholars, and faculty members actively engaged in an interactive session, showcasing their enthusiasm.
The entire programme was moderated by Dr Mayuri Devee, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Physics. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr H P Jaishi, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Physics.
