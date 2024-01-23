Meghalaya: VPP calls off protest; to meet CM over demands

Shillong: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on January 22 decided to put a hold on their agitation till they meet and have a discussion with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.
The development came following a meeting with Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh where the party raised all their concerns to the Minister.
Speaking to the media VPP President Ardent M Basaiawmoit said the meeting with the Chief Minister is likely to be held within two to three days. He also informed that since the state government has listened to them and initiatives for holding talks have been taken, the party will suspend its sit in demonstration for the time being.
He also added that if the talks with the Chief Minister fail, the party will resume their demonstration. The VPP are demanding the state government to reinstate the Lokayukta officials who were removed from their positions in December.
A large crowd consisting of VPP members and the public have been staging a protest since January 19 near the state secretariat.
