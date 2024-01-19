A timeline of Amit Shah's discussions on ILP in Meghalaya

It is now over four years since the Meghalaya Assembly passed the Inner Liner Permit for the state, but despite several assurances, the Centre has yet to confirm the same. On January 19, the Hynniewtrep Youth Council protested in Shillong, urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement the long-awaited Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state. This is not the first time we have seen such protests, but it remains to be seen if the Centre will finally relent to Meghalaya’s demands.

Here is a timeline of Meghalaya’s demand to get the Inner Line Permit become a reality.

December 17, 2019: ILP Resolution Gains Cabinet Approval

In a move reflecting Meghalaya’s determination to secure the Inner Line Permit (ILP), the state cabinet approved a resolution on December 17, 2019. The resolution sought the Centre’s implementation of ILP under the Eastern Bengal Frontier Regulation, 1873. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma asserted unanimous support within the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, marking the initial steps in their pursuit.

February 21, 2020: Health Minister Reiterates ILP Commitment

Meghalaya Health Minister Al Hek, a key figure within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reiterated the state Assembly’s resolution on ILP. Despite his absence from a crucial meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Hek affirmed his commitment to the cause, emphasizing the collective decision made by the MDA government.

July 25, 2021: Disappointment over Home Minister’s Silence

Pressure groups, including the Khasi Students Union and Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss ILP. The meeting left them disappointed as Shah refrained from making any commitment, causing frustration among the groups. Despite the setback, Cabinet Minister Hamlet Dohling assured that Shah would examine the ILP demand.

December 16, 2022: BJP’s Conditional Assurance for ILP

BJP leader and Cabinet Minister Sanbor Shullai made a conditional statement, indicating that Meghalaya would obtain ILP if a full-fledged BJP government were established in the state. Shullai’s remarks, supported by BJP state president Ernest Mawrie, highlighted the party’s commitment to addressing ILP and language inclusion, setting the stage for continued discussions.

August 10, 2023: PM Modi’s Assurance and Ongoing Talks

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assured a thorough examination of ILP and language inclusion issues. This meeting showcased the persistence of discussions, indicating a sustained effort by Meghalaya’s leadership to seek solutions to their concerns. Sangma emphasized the challenges faced in border talks and the importance of ILP for protecting the state’s interests.

January 18, 2024: BJP Delegation’s Ongoing Dialogue with Amit Shah

The Meghalaya state unit of BJP, led by President Rikman Momin and Cabinet Minister A L Hek, continued the ongoing dialogue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Shillong. Discussions centred on issues such as the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the eighth schedule, ILP, and the opening of an international trade route to Bangladesh through Meghalaya. The Home Minister, known for his recurrent involvement in ILP discussions in Meghalaya, gave a patient hearing, indicating that this is not the first time the matter has been addressed. Shah also extended invitations for further discussions on related matters in Delhi, showcasing the sustained engagement between the central government and Meghalaya on these crucial issues.

There are several other instances when the implementation of ILP was discussed or brought up with the Home Minister since the 2019 resolution by the state cabinet.

