Meghalaya press team explores Odisha as part of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Bhubaneswar: A ten-member press team from Meghalaya reached Bhubaneswar on Wednesday evening as part of a Press Tour to Odisha under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) programme. PIB Bhubaneswar officials accorded a warm welcome to Meghalaya journalists upon their arrival.

The Press Tour aims to show the media the real impact of central government schemes in Odisha and give them a firsthand look at the state’s development.

The Tour also aims to explore how the Information, Education, Communication (IEC) vans, deployed under the ongoing VBSY, are sharing messages to ensure 100 per cent saturation of government schemes in the state.

During their four-day stay in Odisha, the team will visit the Netaji Birth Museum and Maritime Museum. They will also tour the ICAR-Central Institute for Women in Agriculture (ICAR-CIWA), an institution that is the first of its kind in India, with a unique mandate for gender-related research in agriculture.

The team will also visit the CSIR – Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Bhubaneswar, which specialises in conducting basic research and technology-oriented programmes in a wide range of subjects to address the R&D problems of mining, mineral, and metals industries and ensure their sustainable development.

In addition to these visits, the Press Team will interact with beneficiaries of various central government schemes in Odisha during their visits to sites of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. The team will also pay a visit to Dhauligiri and the Konark Sun Temple.

The Press Tour is being organised by the Press Information Bureau, Shillong, in collaboration with the Press Information Bureau, Bhubaneswar, under the aegis of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.

