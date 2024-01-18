Meghalaya: Mother-daughter duo participates in 5th Meghalaya Games

It all began when Marbarisha was deeply moved by her daughter’s passion for shooting. Initially introverted, she would always accompany her daughter, Toiaibha, to championships, supporting her and boosting her confidence from the beginning. Witnessing her daughter excel at the State Games ignited a spark within Marbarisha and initiated a new chapter in her life.
Marbarisha M Pdah, aged 44, found herself donning the shooting gear alongside her daughter, Toiaibha M Pdah, aged 24, both participating in the Senior Women’s Category in the 10m & 50m Rifle event and 10m & 25m Pistol event respectively. Descending from East Khasi Hills, they are unique participants in the 5th Meghalaya Games 2024, in Tura. The duo’s unique journey is a testament to the power of family bonds and the pursuit of shared dreams.
“Watching Toiaibha pursue her passion with such dedication and skill lit a fire within me. I realised that it is never too late to follow your dreams,” shared Marbarisha on the sidelines of the 5th Meghalaya Games. “The Meghalaya Games presented the perfect opportunity for both of us to participate together and earn laurels for our beautiful state.”
Speaking on the sidelines of the shooting event, Toiaibha said, “As a school student, I was a part of NCC cadets, and it was here when I started to develop my interest in shooting. My mother would always encourage me to go for NCC camps and kept motivating me to pursue my passion for shooting. In 2016, I got a call from a friend inviting me to join the Shooting Association. It was my mother’s dream to see me become an athlete. She used to accompany me for my practice at the Assam Rifles in Happy Valley, Shillong, coaching centre herself.
“At first, my mom was hesitant about joining in because of her age, but she would always accompany me for State/National Championship events, supporting me and boosting my confidence,” she said.
In a special turn of events, Toiaibha further stated, “After almost 4 years, when we had an official range for ourselves, my mother joined as an official member of the shooting association. Only after that did she express her interest in becoming a shooting athlete. With the help of Bala (their instructor), she then chose to take training for the 10-meter air rifles. After a year of her training, she competed in the 4th Edition Meghalaya Games. Since then, we have been participating in many competitions and become cheerleaders for each other.”
The 5th Meghalaya Games kicked off in Tura on January 15, featuring the heartwarming mother-daughter duo participating in the Rifle and Pistol events in the shooting category.
The Pdah family has become an example for communities across the state, emphasizing the importance of encouragement and solidarity to foster individual aspirations. The story is a celebration of determination, familial support, and the shared pursuit of sporting excellence, regardless of age.
