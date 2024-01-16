Meghalaya: President Droupadi Murmu visits Shillong

Shillong: President of India Draupadi Murmu made her maiden visit to Shillong, Meghalaya, on Tuesday. She was welcomed with loud cheers at the Mawphlang -Sacred Grove as she arrived to attend a public program where she inaugurated a series of projects.
The president virtually inaugurated projects including the upgradation/improvement of Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road, the upgradation of Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road (MRA) from intermediate lane to double lane, Shillong Peak Ropeway Project and Rural Tourism – Construction of village accommodation in Kongthong, Mawlyngkot, and Kudengrim.
The inauguration took place in the presence of Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong, Sniawbahlang Dhar, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, and other Cabinet Ministers. President Murmu also visited the Khasi Heritage Village located at Mawphlang and was given a brief about the Khasi culture.
Addressing the gathering, Murmu commended Meghalaya’s dedicated efforts in preserving forests and their surroundings. Expressing confidence in the potential impact of the inaugurated projects, she emphasised their role in propelling the state toward sustainable and inclusive development. Murmu positioned Meghalaya as an ideal case study for the harmonious relationship between humans and nature.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, recognising the iconic status of Mawphlang’s sacred grove, emphasised its uniqueness compared to other places. The President echoed the sentiment, endorsing sustainable tourism as a catalyst for economic growth. She suggested that Meghalaya could become a global example in the tourism sector, potentially contributing up to $10 billion to the state’s economy.
The event witnessed the majority of women’s attendance who were eagerly waiting for the president to get a glimpse of her. Apart from women several students attended the program.
EastMojo, interacted with a few students who expressed their happiness. “We’re so glad that the president visited Meghalaya with her visit this will bring in a lot of development to our state,” one student said.
