President Murmu inaugurates Meghalaya Games 2024

Tura: President of India Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 5th Meghalaya Games 2024 at the PA Sangma Stadium, Tura, Meghalaya, marking the commencement of the State’s marquee multisport event.

Murmu graced the occasion and emphasised the importance of sports in fostering unity and excellence among the youth.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu acknowledged the tremendous potential North East India has for the development of sports and sportspersons citing its traditionally strong sports culture, with the tribal population of the region being good at many sports.

“Diversity is the beauty of our nation and we should utilise it to further boost India’s global image in sports arena. There is an urgent need to support the talent from the tribal areas and groom them to become professional sportspersons. I am happy to note that the society of North East encourages women to play and join sports as a profession. North East region has produced many great women athletes. I would also like to underline the potential of adventure sports and adventure tourism in this region and the need to explore and leverage it on priority,” she said.

She also noted that the region has produced great sportspersons who have contributed to India’s tally in prestigious international tournaments like Olympics and Commonwealth Games. She recalled that, last week, the Arjuna award was presented to hockey player Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and Wushu player Naorem Roshibina Devi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Meghalaya Games will encourage athletes for excellence, promote competitiveness and create a vibrant sporting ecosystem,” President Murmu said.

The President of India, then lauded the performers at the opening ceremony, stating, “My sincere and heartfelt wishes for the performers of Garo, Khasi, & Jaintia tribes, who braved the cold, and some stood bare bodied in their traditional attire for three to four hours waiting. It shows the great sportsman spirit.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, thanked the President for her presence. As he addressed the gathering, Sangma said, “These games are not just an event but an investment in the most important asset of the state of Meghalaya- the youth of Meghalaya. The returns on this investment will be there for the generations to come. Creating opportunities for them to excel in sports and other fields of human achievement is the single most priority of our government. We are in the process of building new sports infrastructures at every level. We have ensured that the youth channelise their potential in the right direction. The presence of Hon’ble President of India will remain as a historic moment in the history of this beautiful state of Meghalaya. I once again thank all the members across different committees who are working tirelessly to make the Meghalaya Games successful.”

Meghalaya Games, reinstated in 2021-22 after a hiatus of 16 years, are a testament to the government’s commitment to promoting competitive excellence in the state’s sporting ecosystem. A prime focus of the Meghalaya Games is to not only revive but also highlight the traditional sports of the state. Thereby, participants across all the districts of Meghalaya will take part in the three traditional games, namely Mawpoin (A Khasi traditional game, where two teams try to raise a pyramid of stones and get all the opposing team members ‘out’), Rah Mukhrah (A Jaintia traditional Game where the competitors carry a raw heavy rounded rock to the finishing line achieving the title of ‘KI MAR’) and Wa’pong Sika (A Garo traditional game, where two teams compete to push a bamboo pole towards the opponent’s goal post.).

Sports Minister of Meghalaya Shakliar Warjri stated, “It is with profound pride and unwavering enthusiasm that I stand before you today, not only as your Sports Minister, but as a fellow enthusiast of the sporting spirit. I am delighted to witness the commencement of the 5th Meghalaya Games, a vibrant tapestry woven from the tireless efforts of departments, volunteers, and young athletes, is truly an inspiration. The emblem of this event, the Hill Mynah, aptly reflects the spirit of Meghalaya. Its wings, emblazoned with the Olympic flame and the colours of our diverse tribes, symbolize not only aspiration but also unity.”

The 5th Edition of the Meghalaya Games, to be held till January 20, in Tura, promises to be the largest gathering of athletes yet, with over 3000 participants competing across 22 sporting disciplines. This includes two demonstration sports, Sport Climbing, and Softball. The organisation of the inaugural ceremony of the PA Sangma Stadium also symbolizes the pace of development in the state, with this engineering marvel being completed at such a less time.

The event witnessed the presence of dignitaries including Governor of Meghalaya Phagu Chauhan, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri, Agatha K Sangma, Member of Parliament of Tura, and other prominent leaders of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Meghalaya Games 2024, with its grand inauguration, set the stage for a week-long celebration of athleticism, culture, and camaraderie, leaving an indelible mark on Meghalaya’s sporting legacy.

Also Read | 5th Meghalaya Games to boost sports infrastructure

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









