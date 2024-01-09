Shillong: Meghalaya Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri, on Tuesday, flagged off the torch relay for the 5th Meghalaya Games from Shillong’s SSA Stadium to Tura in West Garo Hills, where the event is scheduled from January 15 to January 20.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister expressed happiness to start the Meghalaya Games by lighting the torch and handing it over to Binningstar Lyngkhoi, a senior long-distance runner who has earned numerous medals for the state in both national and international platforms.

Lyngkhoi will carry the torch to the venue in Tura. Warjri said that Meghalaya Games is one of the biggest sports events in the State. He also extended his best wishes to all the athletes who will be participating in the event.

The event will witness the participation of over 3,000 athletes from across the state. Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on November 8 announced that the eagerly anticipated 5th edition of the Meghalaya Games will be hosted for the first time in Tura. He also announced that President Draupadi Murmu will inaugurate the 2024 edition of the games as the Chief Guest.

