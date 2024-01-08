Shillong: The banned militant outfit, Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), reaffirmed its decision to withdraw from the tripartite peace talks, till the Meghalaya government agrees to withdraw all registered cases against its leaders.

During a press conference organised by the HNLC interlocutor, Sadon K Blah on Monday, he emphasised the need to have a political approach unlike the government’s legal approach towards the peace talks that has been going on for nearly two years.

“The peace talks will continue if the State Government is ready to withdraw all the cases against the leaders of the outfit and agree to the demand of general amnesty to their cadres,” mentioned Blah.

The HNLC had earlier withdrawn from the tripartite peace talks with the Centre and the state government stating that their demand for general amnesty to their cadres was not met. The HNLC also blamed the government for its lack of seriousness.

While the state government claimed that there has been a barrier witnessed in the peace talks, wherein if a decision had to be made during the peace talks it was not possible since the HNLC leaders had to go back and discuss before making a decision. However, Blah refuted stating that to blame the failure of the peace talks was due to communication gap is wrong.

“Every decision taken in the meeting with the state government and home ministry is forwarded to the HNLC and letter of acknowledgement was also sent out to the government,” said Blah.

Asked if the HNLC has taken a hasty decision to withdraw from the talks, Blah explained that they have four to five discussions with officials from home ministry, IB, State government were held before the decision was made.

During every meeting, there was never any breakthrough on the discussion on amnesty and withdrawal of the cases, he informed.

“Meanwhile, while we are making a point to the government to withdraw the cases, we see that a series of summon notices have been served to the HNLC leaders either from the NIA or the Magisterial Court, which leads to a trust deficit,” explained the HNLC interlocutor.

He added that on one hand, the government is saying that peace talks are going on while on the other hand, summon notices were served, widening the trust issues. “So, if the cases are not dropped, and if the general amnesty is not granted then the peace process is over,” stated Blah.

Concerning the safe passage that has been given, Blah explained that it was a temporary arrangement which allows the members of HNLC to come, talk, discuss and stay here while peace talks are going on.

“If they say that HNLC can come and talk and let the law take its own course, that is a illegal approach to the warring faction, which I feel is not the correct approach. All wars in this world that has happened has not been solved by the law. It has been solved by political discussion. So, if the government says that the ball is the in the court of the HNLC, that’s the legal approach but when we say the ball is in the governments court then we are insisting on the political approach,” mentioned Blah.

The HNLC interlocutor reiterated that if the government withdraw the cases and grants general amnesty, there is every possibility that the peace process will continue.

“During our talks, AK Mishra representative of the home ministry, he did say that none of the crimes of the HNLC are heinous in nature. So, if crimes are not in heinous in nature, then the government should consider dropping and withdrawal of all these charges,” said Blah.

According to him, cases that are registered are all related to bomb blast cases.

