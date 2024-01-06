Meghalaya: Tura MDC raises illegal coal mining concerns

Tura: Meghalaya’s Tura BJP MDC in the GHADC, Bernard N Marak, on Friday raised concerns about illegal coal mining in South Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

Marak raised the concern of illegal mining and transportation with Union Home Minister, Meghalaya DGP and the SP of South Garo Hills. The MDC also urged the need to take urgent steps be taken to stop the illegal activity.

The issue was raised following an FIR filed in this regard on Thursday by one Rajen Sangma, with the Officer in-charge of the Baghmara Police Station. The FIR by Sangma claimed that coal was being loaded onto hundreds of trucks from depos at Era A’ning and Jadigittim under Nongalbibra police station, a copy of which was also submitted along with the complaint.

“I would like to bring to your notice the seriousness of the illegal transportation of coal which is happening openly in huge quantities in the state. Overloaded coal trucks without proper documents are plying freely at night by merely paying the entry fee approximately amounting to Rs 1,25,000/- per truck which is not recorded by the Government and without paying royalty tax to the Autonomous District Council (ADCs). The directions of the Supreme Court dated 03.07.2019 is not being followed and it is also an unjustified exploitation of the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India as all districts in Meghalaya fall under the Hill provisions,” Bernard said, in his complaint.

Bernard said that the reason for the inaction by police has raised serious doubts among citizens and sought that immediate action be taken to stop all illegal activities related to coal to ensure that the SC order is honoured and to clear all doubts of the people.

