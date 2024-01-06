Meghalaya Games anthem ‘Here We Play’ ignites excitement

Shillong: Meghalaya Games 2024 is set to make a resounding start as the official anthem, “Here We Play,” a harmonious collaboration between Shillong based folk fusion outfit Summersalt and Tura’s NOKPANTE was unveiled.

The anthem, a cultural blend of English, Khasi, Garo, and Pnar languages, encapsulates the vision of the Government of Meghalaya, promoting unity through sportsmanship and diversity.

In an exclusive event at Tura, the launch of the anthem added a symphony of excitement to the upcoming Meghalaya Games scheduled from January 15-20. Crafted under the West Garo Hills DC Initiative for the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, the anthem carries the essence of Meghalaya’s rich cultural tapestry, making it a unifying force for communities across the state.

Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad K Sangma said, “The anthem ‘Here We Go’ embodies the values of unity, perseverance, and the indomitable Meghalayan spirit. May it echo through stadiums, inspire our athletes to push their limits, and create lasting memories for all who participate and witness the Meghalaya Games.”

Shakliar Warjri, Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, while unveiling the anthem song stated, “The anthem encapsulates the essence of unity, passion, and the unwavering determination that defines our Meghalaya Games. It is a testament to the Vision of Hon’ble Chief Minister to harness the power of sports in bringing people together, transcending boundaries, and fostering a sense of pride in our rich cultural heritage. I extend my gratitude to the talented individuals, Summersalt and NOKPANTE, who have contributed to the creation of this anthem that will resonate in the hearts of our youth, encouraging them to strive for excellence and embody the true spirit of sportsmanship.”

The lyrics, composed by Kit Shangpliang of Summersalt, along with Mikhael Marak from NOKPANTE, weave a motivational narrative echoing the values of hard work, discipline, and resilience. The orchestration, led by Augustine Kurbah, incorporates indigenous musical elements, creating a rhythm that mirrors the heartbeat of Meghalaya.

Summersalt’s Kit Shangpliang expresses gratitude for the collaboration, stating, “As a band, we have taken many similar projects in recent past, but this one has been a labour of love. The melody is hummable, the rhythm foot-tapping, and the lyrics motivational. Our partnership with NOKPANTE has been seamless, and we thank the District Administration for their trust.”

NOKPANTE’s Mikhail Marak said “We’ve made it a point to incorporate the Garo and Khasi chants to inject indigeneity into what we’d like to believe is a big song, also, being intentional to have equitable representation of the musical identities of both Khasi and Garo hills. We hope the crowd, especially, the sports community like it.”

‘Here We Play’ will be played throughout the Meghalaya Games 2024 and beyond, becoming the anthem for the event and accompanying medal ceremonies. The convergence of victory chants, symbolized by ‘Hoikiw’ and ‘Ahowee,’ reflects Meghalaya’s dedication to sports excellence.

Meghalaya Games has evolved into a premier sporting event, providing a platform for over 3,000 athletes across 19 disciplines. The success of the 4th edition in Shillong showcased the state’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent, with 700-plus medals awarded to outstanding individuals and teams. As Meghalaya Games 2024 approaches, the unveiling of ‘Here We Play’ heralds a celebration of unity, diversity, and sporting prowess of the state.

