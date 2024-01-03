Meghalaya: Banned militant outfit HNLC withdraws from peace talks

Shillong: Meghalaya’s banned militant outfit, Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) on Wednesday announced their decision to withdraw from the ongoing tripartite peace talks.
A statement issued by HNLC general secretary, Sainkupar Nongtraw, stated that the decision was taken in response to the government’s lack of seriousness in addressing their core demands. According to Nongtraw, the demands that HNLC had submitted to the Central government by late Cheristerfied Thangkhiew on January 16, 2021, was then pursued by their interlocutor Sadon Blah.
“The government has shown a complete lack of attention towards our general demands. As a result, our political demands have not yet been tabled, primarily due to the inflexibility displayed by the government,” said HNLC.
Their demands included the removal of the ban on HNLC which was declared as an “Unlawful Association” under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. “The ban impedes our ability to engage in peaceful negotiations, and it is essential for progress to be made that the ban is lifted,” HNLC had demanded.
They sought the withdrawal of all pending cases against their leaders and cadres in both lower and higher courts throughout the state, with special attention to cases in Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills. And that resolving these cases will contribute to a more conducive environment for dialogue.
HNLC had also demanded for a safe passage and also demanded the release of all HNLC cadres and individuals suspected of being associated with the HNLC who are currently in jail. “This demand was previously conveyed through our interlocutor, Sadon Blah.
Two demands were granted by the government out of these five demands as per Nongtraw.
Following the first phase of the tripartite peace talks with the Meghalaya government and the Centre, the delegation returned to their camp on September 16, 2022, to hold the General Council and CEC discussions in response to the demand by the Government of India (GOI) that all HNLC leaders come overground and participate in the peace talks. The group resolved that the government would only engage in discussions with the delegation under the leadership of the vice chairman until both parties reach an agreement to sign the ceasefire agreement.
In the subsequent phase, an informal meeting was held with the government. “However, unexpectedly, during the initial formal talks, I, as the General Secretary, was pressured by the government to be present at the upcoming formal talks. Adding insult to the injury, the government’s double standards became evident when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) summoned me, the chairman, and the finance secretary at the central level, despite the ongoing informal talks. Furthermore, after the first formal meeting, the state level issued another notice summoning me, contrary to the assurances given by the Government of India and the Government of Meghalaya to refrain from issuing summon notices or arresting our leaders and members during the peace process,” the statement read.
The banned militant outfit further stated that despite the risks that the designated leaders and Personal Security Officers (PSOs) have taken to participate in the talks, if the government refuses to provide an opportunity for peace, they cannot hold the HNLC responsible for resorting to violence.
The outfit claimed that they had demonstrated flexibility by engaging in discussions within the framework of the Indian constitution but it is the government that remains rigid in its stance.
Such an attitude and policy will only exacerbate the situation moving forward. “If the government continues to disregard our voices at the negotiation table, resorting to violence becomes the only option on the battlefield. The time of waiting and the era of patience are finally over; now is the moment to kick back and embrace relentless aggression,” the HNLC stated.
