Anand Mahindra invites Meghalaya CM Sangma to Mahindra Blues after seeing his guitar riff

Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma found himself in the spotlight after a video surfaced of him playing an Iron Maiden solo on stage during a local event in Tura. Sangma, showcasing his musical prowess, was performing at the Roof Top Cafe as part of a reunion concert with his college rock band, ‘Saga,’ on December 26.

The charismatic display of musical talent did not go unnoticed, as Anand Mahindra, Chairman & Team Member of the Mahindra Group, extended a special invitation to the Chief Minister. In a tweet responding to an NDTV post featuring Sangma’s performance, Mahindra said, “Uber cool… we need you out here at the @mahindrablues in Feb @SangmaConrad!”

Uber cool… we need you out here at the @mahindrablues in Feb @SangmaConrad ! https://t.co/l9nAe6mXyH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 28, 2023

The invitation is for the 12th edition of the Mahindra Blues Festival, scheduled for February 2024. The festival boasts an exciting lineup, including renowned artists such as Samantha Fish, Vanessa Collier, and Sheryl Youngblood.

Sangma’s impromptu performance not only showcased his leadership skills but also highlighted his passion for music, particularly his involvement with the ‘Saga’ band during his college days in Delhi. As the anticipation builds, music enthusiasts await the possibility of witnessing Meghalaya’s Chief Minister rocking the stage at the Mahindra Blues Festival.

