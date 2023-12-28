Meghalaya CM Sangma refutes govt's plan to buy chopper

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday dismissed reports of the state acquiring a chopper, citing the substantial costs and technical expertise associated with such an acquisition.

His response comes after a local newspaper reported about the government’s plan to procure a twin-engine helicopter for transporting VIPs.

CM Sangma said that the news report is factually incorrect. “Meghalaya has not come out with any tender or shown any intention to procure any chopper because it is very expensive. We will only be giving out a tender for leasing, a short-term lease, on service basis and we pay on hourly basis to the concerned company that that is the most efficient way in which we can serve the purpose and at the same time does not incur too much of heavy financial burden,” he explained.

He further justified that the state currently uses helicopter services meant for tourists and civil purposes. So, when the government officials use chopper services, the services for tourists are hit.

“This is also being done because most of the time, the chopper that is there that’s meant for tourists and normal sorties meant for Shillong, Tura and Guwahati, they normally get disturbed when there is some VIP movement. Hence, as and when we require the chopper, atleast, by following a procedure, we’ll be leasing it out and using the chopper as and when we require,” he informed.

He further clarified that if a chopper is acquired, the chopper will belong to the service provider, the pilot and the fuel will also be theirs, the state government will only pay on an hourly basis.

Terming the media report as ‘completely incorrect’, Sangma said this is not the first time that the concerned media house has gotten the facts wrong. “Sensationalising news like this, they may get attention for that day but as they keep doing this, I’m sure that people will lose trust in such media houses who keep coming out with such false news,” he said.

He mentioned that the concerned media house had recently reported a Rs 1300 crore scam in the Tourism Department but later it was found that it was Rs 13 crore scheme and there was no scam. A component of Rs 70 lakh was not completed, and accordingly the government has asked the department to follow up with the contractor.

As per the Request for Proposal (RPF) floated by the Transport Department, Meghalaya Government is looking to get a chopper on wet lease of a twin-engine helicopter with a seating capacity of 5-6 people, excluding the crew, and technical specifications in accordance with DGCA norms. The lease will be for a period of three months, which can be extended on the same terms and conditions with mutual consent.

During the operational period of the agreement that will be signed between the state government and the successful bidder, the helicopter’s vintage cannot be older than ten years at any point.

The Helicopter offered should be capable to carry passengers to different places in the State of Meghalaya and outside the State. The vintage of the Helicopter should not be more than 10 years at any point of time during the operational period of the Agreement. The helicopter should have excellent performance and be technically fit for flights at high altitudes, capable of landing and take-off in narrow valleys and at altitudes up to 10,000 feet, as well as equipped to fly in cloudy weather with passengers and baggage.

