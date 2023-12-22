Meghalaya's tap water connection reaches 72.37%

Shillong: Meghalaya reaches a monumental milestone as it surpasses the national average in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), achieving 72.37% connections.
This accomplishment signifies a remarkable transformative vision, with the state moving from mere 0.7% of households with tap water connections in 2019 to an impressive 72.37% in 2023.
Meghalaya’s achievement of 4,71,544 connections is a testament to the dedicated efforts of the government. As of August 15, 2019, Meghalaya had 4,550 households (0.70%) with tap water connections. And to quantify this achievement, Meghalaya have grown from under 5,000 tap water connections in 2019 to a state of nearing 5 lakh connections.
Reflecting on this transformative journey, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said, “Meghalaya has crossed the national average in terms of connections for Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). If you recall when we started the mission, Meghalaya was at 0.75 percent which was the lowest in the country. After a lot of hard work being done by all the engineers, officials, departments, ministers, we have finally crossed the national average which is at 72.1% and Meghalaya, today is at 72.37%.”
He added that in a very short time, the state will be able to fulfil the 100 % target and may be become one of the first few states to complete it. “But while we say this, there are many challenges to be addressed. Apart from giving connections, we have challenges pertaining of the water source. Hence, we are working with all concerned departments such as Water Resources, Soil Conservation, Forest Department, and others to see how we could mitigate and adapt to these kinds of challenges that we are facing. However, I am happy that we have finally crossed the national average in terms of the connections and would really like to congratulate the concerned minister and the entire team especially the engineers, officials and the contractors who have made this possible.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Public Health Engineering Department Minister Marcuise Marak expressed the government’s commitment to achieving 100% connections in the Jal Jeevan Mission. He emphasised, “I am overjoyed to announce that Meghalaya has achieved a major milestone in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) implementation. With 4,71,544 connections today, our state proudly outperforms the national average of 72.1% with an astounding 72.37%. This accomplishment is a result of our communities’ and stakeholders’ combined efforts. Our joint dedication to supplying Meghalayan households with readily available water supplies is the reason for this achievement. Let us move forward, adopting sustainable methods and encouraging community involvement, guided by the vision of our renowned Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma. By working together, we can create a Meghalaya in which every resident has uninterrupted access to clean water.”
This achievement underscores Meghalaya’s commitment to improving the lives of its citizens and achieving the overarching goals of the Jal Jeevan Mission. The state remains steadfast in its pursuit of ensuring water connections for every rural household, contributing significantly to the success of this flagship program.
Also Read | Meghalaya to shut Mawmluh Cement Plant for good
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Tea to draw strength from Ayurveda
- Meghalaya’s tap water connection reaches 72.37%
- Manipur violence: How a month-old child died in the crossfire
- Tripura: JSM party postpones rally after CM’s intervention
- Nagaland’s Wokha district celebrates 50 years of existence
- Arunachal: Namdapha flying squirrel sighted; DNA result awaits