Meghalaya govt hikes dearness allowance for 55,000 employees

Shillong: The government of Meghalaya has announced its decision to enhance the dearness allowance for 55,000 employees, demonstrating its commitment to the well-being of the workforce.

The decision followed an early release of salary for the Month of December. The Government increased the Dearness Allowance from its existing rate of 36% to the newly fixed rate at 39%.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The government showed its dedication to address the economic concerns of its employees, ensuring their financial stability in the face of rising living costs. The decision to raise the Dearness Allowance aligns with the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance the overall quality of life for the hardworking individuals contributing to the state’s development.

Taking to his social media handles, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the early release of the Salary and increase in the Dearness Allowance Hike, saying, “Merry Christmas to our team of 55,000 Government Employees! We are pleased to announce that December salaries are being released early. Further DA hike of 3% has been approved.”

The enhanced Dearness Allowance will directly benefit a vast number of government employees, providing them with additional financial support to cope with the challenges posed by inflation and the increasing cost of living.

The decision reflects the government’s proactive approach to employee welfare and its responsiveness to the dynamic economic landscape. By taking this step, the Meghalaya government aims to boost the morale and financial well-being of its employees, reinforcing their role as crucial contributors to the state’s progress.

Also Read | IIM Shillong concludes 26th SOM 2023 conference

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









