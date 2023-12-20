Meghalaya cabinet deliberates on land encroachment issues

Shillong: Meghalaya cabinet directed the deputy commissioner of West Garo Hills to submit a detailed report with all the maps of different areas and a cutoff date and the rates of the encroached government land in Tura, Garo Hills District.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma said that this was a long pending issue that has affected Tura and that the Cabinet had decided they should find a way forward and come up with a solution in this particular issue.

The Cabinet discussed the encroached government land and the fixation of land premium in respect of West garo hills Tura.

Sangma said that there are a large number of areas and lands belonging to different government departments had been encroached by the public.

He recalled that a similar issue was witnessed at Williamnagar and the government had settled those lands along with the public and discussions were made while a long term lease was given to the people out there.

Hence, in the same line in Tura also this proposal has come.

“The deputy commissioner has done an initial study and has submitted a report and the administration had sought the permission of the cabinet to move forward to find a way wherever possible to discuss and to find an amicable solution to this long pending issue. There are so many areas in Tura, especially in Walbakgre, Dakopgre, even near the civil hospital and so on and so forth,” said Sangma.

He added that there are many areas which are government owned, but the public has encroached, hence, the government have discussed this in detail during which it was strongly observed that these people have been settled in those land for an extended period.

Except in cases where the government requires the land for important projects especially for extension of medical purposes or any land required for MPSC office, for the rest the government is expected to work towards finding an amicable settlement to these encroach lands.

