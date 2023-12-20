Meghalaya: 10-bed ICU Project, tele-ICU hub launched

Shillong: Taking a step towards improving healthcare infrastructure in the State, the Department of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW), Government of Meghalaya, launched a state of the art 10-bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Project and Tele-ICU Hub.

The inauguration of the projects marks a significant milestone in enhancing critical care services across the region.

The event, held on December 19 at the State Convention Centre, Shillong, brought together key stakeholders, government officials, healthcare professionals, and community leaders to witness the unveiling of this pioneering healthcare initiative.

The project aims to address the increasing demand for advanced critical care facilities and to bridge the gap between urban and rural healthcare services, ensuring timely and high-quality medical interventions for patients with severe health conditions.

Distinguished dignitaries in attendance were chief minister, Conrad K. Sangma as the chief guest and minister of H&FW, Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, as the guest of honour. Chief secretary, Donald Philip Wahlang, principal secretary, H&FW, Sampath Kumar, IAS, commissioner & secretary, H&FW, Dr. Joram Beda and secretary, H&FW, Ramkumar S, IAS, as special guests. Public Health Expert & Scientist-Nachiket Mor, founder, Karuna Trust-Dr. Sudarshan Hanumappa, were also present at the event while chairman, 10BedICU-Srikanth Nadhamuni, attended the event virtually.

While addressing the gathering, chief minister Conrad K Sangma extended his gratitude to all stakeholders who played a crucial role in making this epic ICU project a success.

He informed that several ICUs are being launched at various locations, emphasizing that the aim was to ensure optimal utility and reach to even the most inaccessible regions.

“Our project aligns with the vision set five and a half years ago, prioritizing social sectors, with healthcare at the forefront,” he mentioned.

He added, “Meghalaya has seen a drastic reduction in Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) from 200+ to 120, reflecting the transformative impact of technology in our healthcare sector. I envision a great future in showcasing how technology can revolutionize healthcare for the entire country.”

The project establishes an interconnected network between the 10-bed ICU Ward and the Tele-ICU Hub, enabling seamless communication and real-time data sharing for better patient outcomes. The 10-bed ICU has state of the art medical facilities, advanced life support systems, and specialized equipment to provide comprehensive critical care services.

The Tele-ICU Hub leverages technology to enable remote monitoring and consultation by intensivists and critical care specialists.

This innovation ensures that even remote areas can access expert guidance in critical care management.

Speaking at the occasion, minister of H&FW, Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, stated, “The state of Meghalaya boasts a significant strength in our nursing fraternity. I call upon our nursing staff and doctors to collaborate on this community-involved project. While there may be apprehension about artificial intelligence, today we witness how this technology strengthens our community, especially in healthcare. This initiative reflects Meghalaya’s commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of our citizens.”

Principal secretary, H&FW, Sampath Kumar, IAS, while addressing the gathering said, “Meghalaya, with its unique challenges, is leveraging technology to address geographical barriers. Our approach involves mobilizing both supply and demand side interventions, working on a lifecycle-based strategy to extend the healthy lifespan of our residents by 10-15 years. In the last three years, we have seen a significant 40% reduction in MMR. The Chief Minister envisions elevating our state to the top ten states in the next 5-10 years. This project is a testament to our commitment to overcoming challenges and improving healthcare accessibility for our people.”

Public Health Expert and Scientist, Nachiket Mor, highlighted the critical role of healthcare in reaching the last mile and transforming the potential of the state.

He said this initiative reflects the government’s continuous efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and meet the evolving needs of the community.

“It is a testament to the ongoing efforts to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure and improve health outcomes in Meghalaya,” he added.

