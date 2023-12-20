IIM Shillong concludes 26th SOM 2023 conference

Shillong: The 26th Society of Operations Management (SOM) 2023 Conference, hosted by IIM Shillong, reached its conclusion, capping three days of insightful deliberations on the theme “Sustainability and Resilience in Operations Management.”
Supported by esteemed partners, including the Indian Council of Social Science Research, Emerald Publishing, EBSCO, and TLS Group, the conference attracted an array of participants, contributing to the Doctoral Colloquium and the main conference.
SOM 2023 received a notable 258 papers authored by 513 individuals representing 89 institutions. The submissions encompass contributions from all 21 IIMs in the country, with approximately 137 authors, 88 authors from IITs, 21 authors from NITs, 113 authors from other leading B-schools in the country, 89 authors from University, 28 authors from industry, and 37 international authors who submitted their papers for the SOM 2023 conference.
In his welcome address, Prof D P Goyal, Director, IIM Shillong, reflected on the institution’s remarkable 15-year journey. Highlighting IIM Shillong’s global standing and unique responsibilities as the sole IIM in the North East, he mentioned the institution’s mission of creating and disseminating knowledge for sustainable development.
Prof Goyal emphasized the alignment of SOM 2023’s theme with IIM Shillong’s core mission, focusing on practical values and sustainability. The Community Immersion Program, an integral part of the curriculum, was hailed for connecting students with the real problems of North Eastern states, fostering resilience and compassion.
Highlighting the rich diversity of this year’s student cohort, where 52% are female, Prof Goyal underscored IIM Shillong’s dedication to fostering an inclusive and enriching educational environment.
During the inaugural address, Atul Kulkarni, member BoG, IIM Shillong, delved into Sustainability in Operations Management. Reflecting on the post-COVID landscape, he introduced the ROAD framework (Resilient, Offshoring, Agility, Disruption) and highlighted India’s exemplary role during the pandemic, demonstrating the potential for exponential growth.
Kulkarni emphasised the need for India to become a sustainable and efficient supplier of quality goods to the world, addressing challenges in logistics and garnering support from operations management interventions. He called on institutions like IIM Shillong to bridge the gap, especially through initiatives like the Community Immersion Program, aiding corporate India in understanding the region better.
The conference also featured keynote sessions by eminent speakers, including Prof. Jose Arturo Garza Reyes from the University of Derby, Prof S.G Deshmukh from IIT Delhi, Prof Britta Gammelgaard from Copenhagen Business School, Prof Devinder Banwet from the University of Engineering & Management, Prof Ravi Shankar from IIT Delhi, and Prof. Vidyasagar Potdar from Curtin University. Additionally, a session on Digital Horizons was conducted by the conference Technology Partner on their vision.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
As the SOM 2023 Conference concludes, participants are urged to carry the acquired knowledge and that these shared learnings cultivate enriched experiences that reverberate far beyond the confines of these three days, becoming enduring sources of inspiration in their professional and personal endeavors.
Also Read | Meghalaya to shut Mawmluh Cement Plant for good
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: BSF foils cattle smuggling attempt, shoots three suspects
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for December 20
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer December 20
- Tripura anti-Christian rally a part of BJP’s strategy: Manik Sarkar
- IIM Shillong concludes 26th SOM 2023 conference
- Bodies of 87 Kuki-Zo people laid to rest in Churachandpur amid tight security