Watch: Why were children selling Khasi Mandarin in Meghalaya?

Shillong: If you have travelled to Meghalaya in the past, you must have come across several street vendors selling locally grown vegetables.

During winter, these shops are taken over by the Khasi Madarin also known as kinnow a variety of oranges unique to Meghalaya.

But what caught EastMojo’s attention was that it was children selling the citrus fruit at Thiepjaphlang at the Nongstoiñ – Tura Highway in the state’s West Khasi Hills District. Children from a nearby village took over the shops to help their parents during their winter holidays. This is also a common sight during the months of December and January.

The Khasi Mandarin often grow larger than a tennis ball, weighing between 130-150 grams and are bright orange in colour and are characterised by a very mild 0.6-0.7 per cent citric acid, making them full of sweet and aromatic citrus juices.

The Meghalaya Directorate of Horticulture and Agricultural Marketing Board recently sent 20 metric tonnes of Khasi Mandarin to Dubai to boost trade and commerce prospects by connecting foreign markets.

