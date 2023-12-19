Watch: Why were children selling Khasi Mandarin in Meghalaya?

Shillong: If you have travelled to Meghalaya in the past, you must have come across several street vendors selling locally grown vegetables.
During winter, these shops are taken over by the Khasi Madarin also known as kinnow a variety of oranges unique to Meghalaya.
But what caught EastMojo’s attention was that it was children selling the citrus fruit at Thiepjaphlang at the Nongstoiñ – Tura Highway in the state’s West Khasi Hills District. Children from a nearby village took over the shops to help their parents during their winter holidays. This is also a common sight during the months of December and January.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Khasi Mandarin often grow larger than a tennis ball, weighing between 130-150 grams and are bright orange in colour and are characterised by a very mild 0.6-0.7 per cent citric acid, making them full of sweet and aromatic citrus juices.
The Meghalaya Directorate of Horticulture and Agricultural Marketing Board recently sent 20 metric tonnes of Khasi Mandarin to Dubai to boost trade and commerce prospects by connecting foreign markets.
Also Read | Robin Hibu’s ‘gift’ to northeast UPSC aspirants: Scholarships worth Rs 3 crore
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Watch: Why were children selling Khasi Mandarin in Meghalaya?
- Robin Hibu’s ‘gift’ to northeast UPSC aspirants: Scholarships worth Rs 3 crore
- Meghalaya: Cpt Williamson Sangma Univ to follow UGC norms
- No, man wielding sword in viral video is not Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma
- Assam: BJP, Cong name candidates for North Cachar Hill polls
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for December 19