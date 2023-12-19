Meghalaya: Cpt Williamson Sangma Univ to follow UGC norms

Shillong: Meghalaya cabinet adopted a new ordinance on Tuesday to integrate UGC regulations into the Captain Williamson Sangma State University Act.

The state government had expanded the scope of the captain Williamson Sangma State Technical University and made it into a full fledged State University now.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The amendment was being done to incorporate certain UGC norms that are there, and hence that amendment was cleared in terms of an ordinance today to put in the UGC norms, informed Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma.

Some of the norms specifies that the Board of Governors, the actual structure of the Board of Governors as prescribed by the UGC so that amendment will have to be incorporated.

Another was the Board of Management as prescribed in the UGC norms that will be incorporated as well.

Other small changes that were there, which are required as per the UGC rules and regulations, which will also be incorporated but one of the major changes is the Board of Governors and the Board of Management.

The chief minister added that work for setting up of the campus had already started and that their main intention was to start courses by next academic year.

After a gap of eight years, the textile department in Meghalaya will soon witness a recruitment process taking place to employ those employees who are overage.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Since there are 196 employees who have been working since 2015 out of which about 115 will not be able to appear for the exams because they would be overage and hence, as a one time measure, the Meghalaya government has decided and agreed to condone the age for those candidates from the Textile department to appear for the exams.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that there is no guarantee that they will get the job, but the selection process will happen and they will be allowed to appear.

Sangma explained that since 2015, there has not been any appointment or any kind of examination being held in the textile department.

“There was, in fact, many people who were supported in terms of a stipend by the government of Meghalaya. After clearing those different programs, those particular candidates who cleared those particular courses, their appointments were due. They were asking for direct appointments to be made, which again, required some detailed assessment to be made and in the process from 2015 none of the individuals were appointed and no recruitment process also took place because of certain clarity that was required at that point in time. Hence, this issue has been pending for a very long time,” explained Sangma.

The cabinet on Tuesday came to the conclusion that they will be holding exams and in this examination, those different candidates can apply. Therefore, all the candidates who had gone to these Institutes can now appear for the examination. The selection process will be conducted and based on the selection process appointments will be given.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Answering to a query on why the government cannot regulate the jobs of these overage since it’s about 8 years now, Sangma said the process to appointment was not followed so they had to rectify that. He added that he was not there to blame anyone but those appointments could have been done in 2015 and that it was a complicated issue and the government was trying it’s best to make it as easy and inclusive as possible.

Also Read | Downturn in business shows all is not well in Meghalaya this festive season

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









