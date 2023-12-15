Meghalaya's energy-saving efforts clinch second spot

Shillong: Meghalaya has been awarded the second prize in the State Energy Efficiency Performance Award (Group 4) at the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2023 basing on its performance on the State Energy Efficiency Index.

The award distribution ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, in the presence of President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

This achievement underscores Meghalaya’s steadfast dedication to energy conservation and efficiency.

NECA, an annual event observed on “National Energy Conservation Day,” recognises commendable efforts in energy conservation spanning various sectors of the economy.

The National Energy Conservation Day and the Awards were organized by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, which is delegated as per the Energy Conservation Act 2001, to regulate and promote energy efficiency and its conservation in India.

Every year on December 14, these Awards are given by the Government of India to various sectors of the economy, recognising the exemplary efforts on Energy Conservation in the country by these sectors.

Expressing his happiness, Abu Taher Mondal, Minister of Department of Power, Government of Meghalaya, stated, “The State Energy Efficiency Performance Award reflects our commitment to sustainable practices and energy conservation, motivating us to persist in our endeavors towards a greener and more energy-efficient future. Meghalaya has consistently spearheaded sustainable energy initiatives, recently launching a Rs 500 crore Solar Mission to ensure a sustainable power source in the state. Furthermore, in the realm of hydro energy, the commissioning of the 33/11kv, 1×2.5MVA substation at Krang village, with a total investment of Rs. 6.60 Crores has facilitated the seamless transfer of 2549 households from Krang and its adjoining villages.”

Meghalaya is heavily dependent on the hydro power for its power procurement and hence has been generating the green power. Further to harness the Solar Power, Meghalaya had planned solar parks at two locations with capacity of 20 MW each i.e., Suchen and Thamar.

The Distribution losses in MePDCL has been reduced gradually in the recent years. Compared to the distribution losses 25% in the financial year 2021–2022, the distribution loss in the financial year 2022–2023 was 16%.

Several measures were taken to improve billing efficiency also. The draft Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) is under consideration for implementation. A Demand Side Management Cell also established in MePDCL under assistance of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, New Delhi, to formulate suitable business model to adopt DSM activities. The Publicity and Awareness activities are being carried out by the SDA regularly.

Sanjay Goyal, Commissioner and Secretary, Power Department, said, “This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a sustainable and resilient power infrastructure. The objective is not only to meet the energy requirements of the community but also to establish a foundation for enhanced service reliability and overall progress in the region.”

The Government also notified the Meghalaya Energy Conservation Regulation-2017 of its objective to promote the use of BEE Star level appliance in public procurement and ban uses of incandescent lamp and inefficient magnetic-wire chock of Tube lights.

Government of Meghalaya recently launched the Meghalaya Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 aiming to have 15% of the state’s vehicles to be electrified by 2025. The policy offers purchase incentives for early adoption of EVs based on the energy capacity of the battery.

