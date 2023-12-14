Meghalaya: Umiam dam and bridge renovation begins, restrictions implemented

Shillong: The renovation of the 58-year-old Umiam dam, along with the bridge, started on Wednesday. This renovation project is led by ITD Cementation India Limited and is expected to take around four months.
Arrangements have also been made for commuters coming to Shillong, who have been diverted to Shillong Bypass and VIP Road, Mawtawar. As for vehicles going towards Ri-Bhoi and Assam, they have been allowed to ply through the Umiam dam bridge.
It may be mentioned that ITD Cementation India Limited bagged the contract for the renovation of the Umiam dam bridge and three other dams of the Meghalaya Power Generation Corporation Limited (MePGCL) at the cost of Rs 45,58,15,055.
The Umiam dam project involves comprehensive work in four main categories: dam and dam block, concrete dam gallery, spillway, and road/bridge. The dam and dam block activities include grouting to control seepage, implementing curtain grouting, addressing contract joints, and repairing cracks on the upstream face. In the concrete dam gallery, tasks involve re-drilling drainage holes, drilling formed drains, repairing concrete steps and footpaths, and installing the sump well piping system. The spillway focuses on providing reinforced concrete for the plunge pool, while the road and bridge components include strengthening and widening the existing approach deck bridge and road to the intake stop log and trash rack.
Umiam bridge is the major lifeline of the state and interconnects several northeastern states. Concerns have been expressed over the safety of the bridge, which was built in 1965.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
It may be noted that the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G), which conducted a safety audit of the Umiam bridge, has recommended that heavy-loaded vehicles should not be permitted to ply on the bridge until retrofitting of “distressed members,” which include girder beam and deck slab, and that the maximum permissible load of the bridge should be 15 tons.
Following this report, the authorities have prohibited the plying of heavy vehicles exceeding the load of 15 tons from Shillong towards Umiam and vice versa to avoid further damage to the Umiam dam bridge, which connects East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi.
Also Read | Meghalaya police destroys modified silencers, fines owners
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura: Expert intervention sought to resolve temple-mosque controversy
- Assam: ‘Under the Sal Tree’ theatre festival to start from December 15
- Manipur: After 7 months, bodies of Kuki-Zo airlifted from Imphal morgue
- Meghalaya: Umiam dam and bridge renovation begins, restrictions implemented
- Indian Army rescues 1,217 tourists in East Sikkim amid harsh weather
- Justice a distant dream for acid attack survivors