Meghalaya: Umiam dam and bridge renovation begins, restrictions implemented

Shillong: The renovation of the 58-year-old Umiam dam, along with the bridge, started on Wednesday. This renovation project is led by ITD Cementation India Limited and is expected to take around four months.

Arrangements have also been made for commuters coming to Shillong, who have been diverted to Shillong Bypass and VIP Road, Mawtawar. As for vehicles going towards Ri-Bhoi and Assam, they have been allowed to ply through the Umiam dam bridge.

It may be mentioned that ITD Cementation India Limited bagged the contract for the renovation of the Umiam dam bridge and three other dams of the Meghalaya Power Generation Corporation Limited (MePGCL) at the cost of Rs 45,58,15,055.

The Umiam dam project involves comprehensive work in four main categories: dam and dam block, concrete dam gallery, spillway, and road/bridge. The dam and dam block activities include grouting to control seepage, implementing curtain grouting, addressing contract joints, and repairing cracks on the upstream face. In the concrete dam gallery, tasks involve re-drilling drainage holes, drilling formed drains, repairing concrete steps and footpaths, and installing the sump well piping system. The spillway focuses on providing reinforced concrete for the plunge pool, while the road and bridge components include strengthening and widening the existing approach deck bridge and road to the intake stop log and trash rack.

Umiam bridge is the major lifeline of the state and interconnects several northeastern states. Concerns have been expressed over the safety of the bridge, which was built in 1965.

It may be noted that the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G), which conducted a safety audit of the Umiam bridge, has recommended that heavy-loaded vehicles should not be permitted to ply on the bridge until retrofitting of “distressed members,” which include girder beam and deck slab, and that the maximum permissible load of the bridge should be 15 tons.

Following this report, the authorities have prohibited the plying of heavy vehicles exceeding the load of 15 tons from Shillong towards Umiam and vice versa to avoid further damage to the Umiam dam bridge, which connects East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi.

