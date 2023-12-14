Meghalaya police destroys modified silencers, fines owners

Shillong: Meghalaya police destroyed 181 modified silencers on Wednesday, seized since August this year, and have also been able to collect fines totaling Rs 12,46,500 from the owners.

Since early this year, Shillong traffic police has been actively addressing the nuisance caused by modified silencers, detecting 320 of them and seizing 181. The silencers were crushed at the Police Reserve compound in Shillong in the presence of Superintendent of Police (SP) East Khasi Hills District, SP city Vivek Syiem, SP (traffic) Kamakhya Prasad, Deputy SP (Traffic) Joel Marngar, and others.

SP East Khasi Hills Dist, Sylvester Nongtnger, stated that after detecting 320 modified silencers, they initially asked vehicle owners to remove them. However, realising owners continued to use them, they seized and destroyed the silencers.

“STP will continue to detect all modified silencers which are not permissible. The detected silencers are both of two and four wheelers but maximum were from two wheelers,” said Nongtnger.

Nongtnger emphasised that Shillong traffic police will persist in detecting unauthorised silencers, imposing a Rs 5,000 fine for each alteration as per the Motor Vehicles Act.

“We want to send a message that they should not alter anything and not fiddle with what has been provided by the company.Tinted glass will also come in later, this is the first step. Today we have crushed the silencers, maybe in future we can sell them to scrap but as of now we want to show to the citizens we mean business and we will crush it,” stated Nongtnger.

SP city Vivek Syiem highlighted the public outcry against modified exhaust pipes, causing noise disturbances, especially during late hours. He thanked the public for reporting incidents, enabling police action.

The Shillong traffic police, along with police stations, has set up checkpoints to address issues such as underage drinking and driving without licences. Syiem urged parents not to provide vehicles to unlicensed individuals and emphasised surprise checks to prevent fatal accidents.

The initiative aims to curb rash and negligent driving, ensuring public safety. Syiem assured that the police are actively addressing various violations, including the sale of prohibited items by shops.

