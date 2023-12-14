Meghalaya police destroys modified silencers, fines owners

Shillong: Meghalaya police destroyed 181 modified silencers on Wednesday, seized since August this year, and have also been able to collect fines totaling Rs 12,46,500 from the owners.
Since early this year, Shillong traffic police has been actively addressing the nuisance caused by modified silencers, detecting 320 of them and seizing 181. The silencers were crushed at the Police Reserve compound in Shillong in the presence of Superintendent of Police (SP) East Khasi Hills District, SP city Vivek Syiem, SP (traffic) Kamakhya Prasad, Deputy SP (Traffic) Joel Marngar, and others.
SP East Khasi Hills Dist, Sylvester Nongtnger, stated that after detecting 320 modified silencers, they initially asked vehicle owners to remove them. However, realising owners continued to use them, they seized and destroyed the silencers.
“STP will continue to detect all modified silencers which are not permissible. The detected silencers are both of two and four wheelers but maximum were from two wheelers,” said Nongtnger.
Nongtnger emphasised that Shillong traffic police will persist in detecting unauthorised silencers, imposing a Rs 5,000 fine for each alteration as per the Motor Vehicles Act.
“We want to send a message that they should not alter anything and not fiddle with what has been provided by the company.Tinted glass will also come in later, this is the first step. Today we have crushed the silencers, maybe in future we can sell them to scrap but as of now we want to show to the citizens we mean business and we will crush it,” stated Nongtnger.
SP city Vivek Syiem highlighted the public outcry against modified exhaust pipes, causing noise disturbances, especially during late hours. He thanked the public for reporting incidents, enabling police action.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Shillong traffic police, along with police stations, has set up checkpoints to address issues such as underage drinking and driving without licences. Syiem urged parents not to provide vehicles to unlicensed individuals and emphasised surprise checks to prevent fatal accidents.
The initiative aims to curb rash and negligent driving, ensuring public safety. Syiem assured that the police are actively addressing various violations, including the sale of prohibited items by shops.
Also Read | Khasi Mandarins grace shelves at Dubai’s LuLu Hypermarkets
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: 41 govt employees under scanner in drug cases; 8 dismissed
- Meghalaya police destroys modified silencers, fines owners
- Nagaland: Drugs worth Rs 199 cr seized in ’23; Dimapur tops list
- ‘Disputed structure’ sealed following religious tension in South Tripura
- Nagaland: Attempted robbery at Co-op bank; major fire averted
- The best way to see this year’s best meteor shower