Meghalaya: South Garo Hills school project abandoned midway

Tura: The A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) in South Garo Hills expressed concern over the delayed construction of a school building in Wagebokgre. The group sought clarification from the government regarding the status of the project, which falls under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) scheme.

Launched in March 2009, the RMSA scheme aimed to improve access and quality of secondary education. Implementation started in 2009-10, with a goal to raise enrollment from 52.26% in 2005-06 to 75%. Objectives include establishing secondary schools within reach of habitation, eliminating barriers, ensuring universal access by 2017, and achieving universal retention by 2020.

The RMSA school construction, initiated in 2019, was left incomplete, as per AHAM members and local residents in a video statement.

The school, which resumed operations this year after lying defunct for several years, is currently functioning in a temporary building and has over 40 students.

Meanwhile, AHAM has questioned the reasons behind the abandonment of the educational project and urged the concerned authorities, as well as the state government, to look into the matter.

“We urged the state government to look into the matter and ensure its completion. We also urged the Inspector of Schools from the district to take up the matter so that work on the construction can resume,” the organisation informed.

