Guwahati: The initial 1.5 MT shipment of Khasi Mandarin from Meghalaya has entered Dubai and is now displayed at LuLu Hypermarket locations in Al Qusais and Al Barsha.

Khasi Mandarins are grown in Ri Bhoi, East Garo Hills and South Garo Hills.

Khasi Mandarins are grown in Ri Bhoi, East Garo Hills and South Garo Hills.

Dr. Sudhanshu, Secretary of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), attended the occassion. During his visit to the Dubai market, he observed the exquisite display of Khasi Mandarin and commended the efforts to showcase the immense potential of this unique citrus fruit to discerning buyers in the UAE.

The debut opens the door to exciting prospects for future collaborations, showcasing Meghalaya’s agricultural prowess on the global stage.

