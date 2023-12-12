Meghalaya: School teacher killed in West Khasi Hills during robbery

Boko: In a shocking incident, a school teacher was murdered and an assistant teacher brutally thrashed during a robbery in the West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.
The Superintendent of Police (SP) WKH Bikram D Marak expressed regret over the incident. “The incident took place at Mynniar village under Nongstoin Police station jurisdiction. They were identified as Tengton R Sangma (50) from Rangshpara village, Meghalaya and Surya Kumar Chetry from Dakuapara village, Boko, Assam. Sangma was the head teacher of the Rangshapara Secondary School, and Surya Kumar Chetry was the assistant teacher at the same school,” said SP Bikram D Marak.
According to SP Marak, both came from Rangshpara Secondary School with a hero Honda Glamour bike (AS 25E 1324) to withdraw money for some school grants. After they collected the money, they returned from Nongstoin to the school through the Lumpi-Nongstoin connecting road. However miscreants attacked them brutally and took away the money they were carrying.
“Local people of the area called the ambulance and sent them to Nongstoin hospital for treatment, but the doctor declared Sangma dead on arrival, and Surya Kumar Chetry was referred to the Shillong for better treatment,” added SP Marak.
SP Marak emphasised that, in the last three years, no other criminal incidents occurred in that place. The police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the recent incident and are committed to arresting and punishing the culprits soon.
