Meghalaya Deputy CM accuses VPP of spreading misinformation



Shillong: After Voice of the People Party (VPP) MLA Adelbert Nongrum commented on the relocation of 342 families from Them Iew Mawlong/Sweepers Colony, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong criticised the VPP, accusing them of political maneuvering and spreading misinformation.

Tynsong was irked with VPP for their lack of interest to show keenness to resolve the long-pending issue.

Nongrum is also the local MLA of North Shillong, wherein the Sweepers Colony falls under his constituency. He had questioned how the number of families had risen from 184 to 342. Nongrum even went on to say that if Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government (MDA) has promised to give another 1.4 acres to relocate the settlers at Them Iewmawlong (Sweepers Colony), then leave the matter as it is and let the VPP come to power and do the right thing.

The deputy chief minister stated that those leaders who criticise the government’s decision are playing political games. “Without knowing the reality and not knowing the actual numbers of residents of that place, so I wouldn’t want to waste time on issues that they raise,” said Tynsong.

He also clarified that by the government adding another 1.4 acres of land doesn’t mean that it is transferred to their names; it is transferred to the Shillong Municipal Board.

“They shouldn’t play politics unnecessarily. If you need clarification, come and meet me, and I will explain it for you, but you can’t just mislead people. Enough is enough,” said Tynsong.

