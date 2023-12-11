Meghalaya: Khasi students raise black flags to protest against CAA

Shillong: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) in Meghalaya joined the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) in protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Monday. Black flags were raised, and banners were placed across the streets of Shillong as a symbolic gesture of protest against the Act.

In Shillong city, junctions like Khyndailad or Police Bazar and Motphran were filled with banners and black flags. Four years have passed since the Act was passed in the Rajya Sabha. Till this day, December 11 is observed as a Black Day across the region.

The protest was a sign to remind the people of the ‘political injustice that the Government of India perpetrated against the indigenous peoples of the North East’.

Some of the Black banners in Shilllong city read, ‘We demand ILP instead of CAA’, ‘Stop obliteration of NE indigenous inhabitants. Deport all illegal immigrants’, ‘North East is not a dumping ground of illegal immigrants’, among others.

NESO is an organisation which comprises of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF), All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Garo Students’ Union (GSU) and All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) representing eight major student movement in the seven North Eastern states.

