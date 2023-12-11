Meghalaya: Discussions, book releases mark Me’gong literary fest

Tura: Discussions on Garo literature and book releases marked the first edition of the Tura Me’gong International Literary Festival, organised by Don Bosco College, Tura, in collaboration with the Achik Literature Society (ALS), as part of the recently concluded Me’gong Festival at Jengjal in West Garo Hills.

The event, attended by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, provided a platform for scholars, writers, and literature enthusiasts to engage in meaningful discussions on A.chik poetry and prose. Others present included West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma.

During the event, CM Conrad K. Sangma expressed gratitude for the well-organised event and conveyed his wish for future literary festivals to be even more inclusive, involving writers and scholars from across the state and the country. He highlighted the government’s commitment to the development of A.chik studies, mentioning the ongoing initiative to complete the Tribal Institute at Babadam.

Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma emphasised the importance of the literary festival in fostering a love for A.chik literature among academicians and students. He encouraged scholars to actively participate in serious discussions, contributing to the enrichment of A.chik literary studies.

The one-day festival featured diverse sessions, including discussions on Garo poetry, prose and folklore. Notably, participants from Bangladesh joined the festival, engaging in a thought-provoking session on ‘Rendezvous between Mandi of Bangladesh and A.chiks of Garo Hills’.

