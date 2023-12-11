Indian Army’s ex-servicemen rally to be held in Tura

Tura: A mega ex-servicemen rally is set to be organised by the Indian Army, Headquarters 101 Area, and Rajya Sainik Board, Meghalaya, in Tura on December 12, where ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, hailing from all across Meghalaya, will participate.
Recently, a similar rally was conducted by Headquarters 101 Area, the Indian Army, and Rajya Sainik Board, Meghalaya, at 58 Gorkha Training Centre, Happy Valley, Shillong, on November 24. The rally at Tura is expected to benefit the large number of veterans in Tura and is aimed at ex-servicemen, war veterans, disabled soldiers, and war widows expressing solidarity and demonstrating that they remain inseparable members of the armed forces fraternity even post-retirement.
The event will have amenities of unit run canteen counters, medical camp, and grievance cells by Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Zilla Sainik Board (ZSB), SBI, PNB, IndusInd Bank, and ICICI, with an aim to address a variety of issues and assist the ex-servicemen and their families.
“Emphasis will be given to addressing pension and SPARSH (System for Pension Administration (Raksha))-related issues, as well as awareness about the numerous benefits by ECHS, Army Welfare and Education Society (AWES), and the Central/State Government. SPARSH is an initiative of the Ministry of Defence, which aims at providing a comprehensive solution to the administration of pension to the defence pensioners in line with the vision of the Government of India for Digital India, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), and “Minimal Government, Maximum Governance,” a release issued in this regard informed.
Senior officers from the armed forces and other civil dignitaries will also be attending the rally. The rally will provide an interactive platform and mitigate issues related to pension, medical, healthcare, re-employment, and redressal of grievances, it added.
