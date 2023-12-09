Meghalaya's Nambie Marak is Masterchef India's 1st runner-up

Shillong: Meghalaya’s Nambie Jessica Marak, popularly known as ‘The Tribal Chef’, secured the first runner-up position in MasterChef India Season 8 contest.
Throughout the show, the TribalChef presented several Northeastern dishes that comprised unique flavours of Meghalaya.
Mohammad Ashiq from Mangalore was declared as the winner of Master Chef India Season 8 grand finale which was aired on SonyLIV on Thursday.
Marak became the first from Meghalaya to enter the finale in India’s biggest food reality show.
A resident of Upper Rangsa village in West Khasi Hills district, Nambie made an impressive performance since day one of the show.
She is also known for her YouTube channel, ‘Eat Your Kappa’, where she documents various foods and cultures of Northeast India.
