Music, to many, is a form of refuge or a medium of expression. Therefore, it may come as no surprise when a band/artist comes up with a distinct take and it becomes a part of their identity. For Shillong-based metal band Dymbur, the same can be said, as within a span of over a decade, apart from their music, they have something else to exclusively call their own, which can be attributed to the introduction of the term Thraat.

Formed in 2012, after Progressive Rock Band Blurred Haze broke up, founding member and guitarist Cornelius Kharsyntiew started a new project- Dymbur, a word of Khasi origin that translates into English as “Fig Tree.”

“The fig tree symbolises rebirth, progression and evolution, of victory after the struggle, Fresh leaves from old branches forming new shapes defining one of nature’s basic laws, the ability to regenerate and grow anew after a dry spell,” the band says on being asked about the story behind their name.

Further, on being inquisitive about the birth of the term Thraat, the band was found recalling the old days when they first used the term. “In 2015, we started promoting our band updates, songs and videos through our Facebook/ Instagram band pages and other social networking sites with message boards and tagged them with the word Thraat,” the band says. “Thraat is an explanation to the sound of Triplets played and the sound of the abrupt stops in the band’s music,” Guitarist Cornelius Kharsyntiew adds and admits to including this word in the band’s official communications, which later on gained popularity in the Indian metal scene.

While Swedish Progressive Metal Band Vidhjarta has the term Thaal coined to their name, India stands out with Thraat, thanks to the distinctive nature of Dymbur. In 2019, the band portrayed Thraat as their fifth member and as an imaginary beast in the band’s debut album, The Legend of Thraat, thus giving a heightened musical extension to the term that has helped the band carve a niche for themselves.

In 2020, the band chose to blend Djent/Metal with traditional Khasi instruments, crafting a unique sound. They introduced Thraat to their genre, coining it as Khasi Thraat Indian Folk Metal. Thus, from being a Metal Band, Dymbur paved the way for the type of music which would give them a new and unique identity.

Further, In November 2021, the band revealed their transition to folk metal and unveiled a single titled Rape Culture, aiming to bring attention to India’s prevalent rape cases. “We realised that it was high time that we needed to address this issue,” the band says.

Over the years, Dymbur has harnessed its music as a conduit to amplify social messages, effectively shedding light on a spectrum of societal concerns. “Prior to the pandemic, Dymbur was all set to go on an Indian tour but just before the tour started the entire country went into lockdown. It was during this 2-year hiatus that Cornelius, the founder of the band, decided to change direction and pursue folk metal, which led to the formation of the new line-up,” the band says. “With a new team in place, the band made a collective decision to also add more impact to its writing by picking up and addressing social issues that society seems to have brushed under the carpet,” the band adds.

The current line-up of the band includes Lancaster Mawthoh on Vocals, Cornelius Kharsyntiew on Guitars/Vocals/Mieng/Duitara, Andreas Nathaniel War on Guitars/Ka Bom, Gaudy Shullai on Guitars/Vocals/Duitara/Mieng, Mayson Dkhar on Bass/Kynshaw, and

Sain Shullai on Drums. The band began their journey by playing Djent/Progressive/Experimental Metal and had their influences from bands like Meshuggah, Veil of Maya, The Hu, Alien Weaponry, and Monuments to name a few.

Interestingly, they had the honour of being the supporting act during the American Metalcore Band Veil of Maya’s concert in Guwahati in 2018, which the band also regards as one of the most remarkable shows of. They were also the opening act for the Australian Technical Death Metal Band Psycroptic in Shillong in 2017, which can be regarded as another feather in their cap.

After actively being a part of the music scene for more than a decade, Dymbur has emerged to be a widely-known Metal Act from India, recently being a nominee at the Indian Music Diaries Awards. While the band is at a steady pace in their musical journey, they raised their concern involving the domination of the Bollywood industry, which to date stands as an obstacle for the Indian metal community.

“Our massive population indulges in the predominant Bollywood culture that has been around for decades and this is an industry which is controlled by the elite. Therefore if we have to speak figures and numbers then the percentage of Indians who listen to Western music let alone metal music is almost negligible,” the band says. However, they were all praises for the Northeastern crowd’s eagerness towards the metal genre. The northeast however is not the same. A lot of states in the north east such as Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland keep up with current music and we can safely say that there are metal communities out there that are hardcore supporters of their local bands,” the band adds.

Dymbur, with their heavy riffs combined with the raw sound of Khasi instruments, is one of those bands that craft music with a purpose while staying true to their roots. With the first album already having had its impact, they are hopeful about releasing their second album in the following year, while continuing to be a voice against social injustice, along with striving to let the Indian metal scene reach a wider audience than the current scope.

