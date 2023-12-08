Meghalaya: Extra 1.4 acre marked for Harijan colony relocation

Shillong: Following a meeting between the Meghalaya government and the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) on Thursday, the government decided to allocate and additional 1.4 acres of land for the relocation of the families from Them Iew Mawlong, Shilllong.
The next meeting between the two parties will take place during the second week of January next year.
The HPC members expressed satisfaction with a blueprint that was presented during the meeting. They informed that the message will be passed on to other 342 families from the Harijan Colony.
HPC secretary Gurjit Singh said that additional corrections will also be made. The meeting ended on a positive note. “We can expect that the problem will be resolved by next year,” said Gurjit Singh.
The general secretary of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara management committee, Jagdeep Singh, was also present at the meeting.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and deputy chief minister Sniawbhalang Dhar confirmed that the meeting was positive, expressing that the issue could be resolved by early 2024.
“Apart from the 2.14 acres plot of land at the existing building of the Municipal Board Office, in addition, we have added another 1.4 acres of land which is opposite the road of Municipal Board. So, a total of approximately 3.6 acres of land has been proposed for relocation of 342 families of the Harijan Colony,” said Tynsong.
Asked if the government will bear the expenditure for the construction of these quarters, Tynsong said that they further course of action was not deliberated.
“Relocation has to take place, we stand on that and stick to it,” said Tynsong.
Several rounds of meetings were held to arrive at a solution. The High Court also intervened directing both parties to resolve the matter.
Earlier the HPC were disappointed with a blueprint that was presented as they felt that the government did not agree to their demands, for instance the demand for a 200 square metre plot of land for each family besides Rs 20 lakh per unit. However, Thursday’s meeting is expected to facilitate an end to the unresolved issue.
