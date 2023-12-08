Meghalaya: Central team reviews Jal Shakti Abhiyan projects in Garo Hills

Tura: In order to expand water conservation efforts post-monsoon under Jal Shakti Abhiyan, a two-member team of Central Nodal Officers took stock of the progress of the works under ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan-Catch the Rain, 2023′ and Amrit Sarovars across West Garo Hills District recently.
The team, consisting of Ashish Kumar Saxena, Director-GeM Buyer Management, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, and Bhagyashree Sahoo, Scientist-B (HG), CGWB, Ministry of Jal Shakti, undertook a two-day visit to West Garo Hills after the district was declared a water-distressed district, among the 150 districts across the country.
In an effort to intervene and ensure water source sustainability in rural areas and strengthen the Jal Jeevan mission implemented by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the team conducted a review meeting and evaluated the status of works under ‘JSA:CTR-2023’ at DRDA Conference Hall, Tura. Various line departments, such as PHE, Water Resources, Soil & Water Conservation, MBDA, MBMA-CLLMP, MGNREGA, and others, gave presentations on water conservation projects being implemented in the district.
PHE records reveal that currently, under the Amrit Sarovar project, all 43 identified sites have been completed under the Soil & Water Conservation Department, and there are over 200 sites from other line departments, such as MGNREGA and Water Resources Department, that are still ongoing.
The team visited and inspected numerous sites under Gambegre C&RD Block on November 30 and Tikrikilla C&RD Block on December 1.
