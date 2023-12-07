Meghalaya: Ex MLA files FIR over rampant coal mining in Garo Hills

Tura: The persistent issue of illegal coal mining in South Garo Hills has resurfaced, gaining attention through a recent FIR filed by former Rongara-Siju MLA Rophul S Marak.
The FIR was lodged on Wednesday with the designated officer at the Nongalbibra police station.
According to the FIR, illegally extracted fresh coal continues to be transported and dumped in and around Nongalbibra, Jadigittim, Garegittim, Daramngdura, and its adjoining areas. This is happening despite a total ban on the activity in Meghalaya by the High Court and Supreme Court.
“Currently, there is a PIL No 2 of 2022 and other PILs pending in the High Court of Meghalaya regarding illegal coal mining and transportation in the entire state of Meghalaya. However, despite the pending cases, there is no respite or stopping of illegal coal mining and transportation, especially at Nongalbibra and its adjoining areas,” Marak said in the FIR.
In the FIR, Marak urged the department to register the complaint, investigate the matter, and take appropriate action against those involved in the illegal activity.
According to Marak, a separate FIR on the matter was also filed on the same day by the Nokma of Garegittim A’king under Nongalbibra at the same police station.
