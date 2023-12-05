Meghalaya to be fully connected by optical fibre network, says CM

Shillong: By 2025, all blocks and subdivisions in Meghalaya will be connected by optical fibre, as informed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday after a review meeting with the IT department.
Sangma stated that, in principle, they have decided to proceed with the last-mile connectivity in the state by laying optical fibres.
“We had a detailed discussion with the telecom wing of the power grid, and we are now moving forward to lay optical flow lines to all the blocks. The roadmap has been laid, and this project will start in a phased manner,” Sangma mentioned.
The government expects the work to commence sometime in March next year, with the project set to be completed by around June or July 2025.
The chief minister also added that, from that point onward, if any institutions, organisations, or hospitals require connectivity, they will be able to provide it to different locations.
“So, this is again a very important project, keeping in mind the large-scale e-governance projects we’re undertaking to improve overall e-governance from a public-centric point of view,” stated Sangma.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He also mentioned that this project is a mixed initiative proposed under NESIDS to GOI. The state government will partially fund the project based on the central government’s grant, covering the remaining expenses.
Also Read | Assam: Fond of Calisthenics? Make sure to attend CaliGames 2.0 in Guwahati
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya to be fully connected by optical fibre network, says CM
- NFR assures completion of Dhansiri-Zubza rail line by 2024
- NE is future of sports in India: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu
- 146 participants from 20 countries join Asian Ranger Forum in Guwahati
- After pineapple, Tripura eyes GI tags for shidol, orange, scented lemon
- In a first, Kyrgyzstan wrestler wins Hornbill Naga wrestling C’ship