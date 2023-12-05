Meghalaya to be fully connected by optical fibre network, says CM

Shillong: By 2025, all blocks and subdivisions in Meghalaya will be connected by optical fibre, as informed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday after a review meeting with the IT department.

Sangma stated that, in principle, they have decided to proceed with the last-mile connectivity in the state by laying optical fibres.

“We had a detailed discussion with the telecom wing of the power grid, and we are now moving forward to lay optical flow lines to all the blocks. The roadmap has been laid, and this project will start in a phased manner,” Sangma mentioned.

The government expects the work to commence sometime in March next year, with the project set to be completed by around June or July 2025.

The chief minister also added that, from that point onward, if any institutions, organisations, or hospitals require connectivity, they will be able to provide it to different locations.

“So, this is again a very important project, keeping in mind the large-scale e-governance projects we’re undertaking to improve overall e-governance from a public-centric point of view,” stated Sangma.

He also mentioned that this project is a mixed initiative proposed under NESIDS to GOI. The state government will partially fund the project based on the central government’s grant, covering the remaining expenses.

