Meghalaya govt reviews projects implemented by NHIDCL

Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Monday conducted a detailed review of all the projects being implemented by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL).

The meeting was attended by officials from all the concerned departments, deputy commissioners, and contractors. Briefing the media, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated all the projects have been reviewed. Each contractor was asked to provide deadlines for assigned work.

“We inquired about the problems they are facing and based on that, instructed officials to resolve those issues. We will continuously monitor this because it’s the working season, and we don’t want to lose time. Therefore, we have scrutinised each of the important projects being implemented by the NHIDCL,” said Sangma.

The meeting lasted for almost three hours, and according to the chief minister, it was very productive.

The chief minister expressed hope that the meeting would have a positive impact on all the projects implemented in the state.

Obstacles such as acquiring land, securing clearance for forest areas, and navigating government issues associated with expenditures on utility relocation were some of the challenges encountered by various projects in certain areas.

“Depending on the project, there are various issues. In some places, there are problems with rates; in others, there’s a right-of-way (ROW) issue. In some places, it was initially government land, and now some individuals are claiming ownership. There are different problems and complications in different projects,” stated Sangma.

The review covered projects such as the Nongstoiñ Wahkaji road, Ranikor-Nonghyllam-Maheshkhola-Baghmara road, Shillong-Dawki Road, Western Bypass, and others.

