Meghalaya govt reviews projects implemented by NHIDCL

Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Monday conducted a detailed review of all the projects being implemented by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL).
The meeting was attended by officials from all the concerned departments, deputy commissioners, and contractors. Briefing the media, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated all the projects have been reviewed. Each contractor was asked to provide deadlines for assigned work.
“We inquired about the problems they are facing and based on that, instructed officials to resolve those issues. We will continuously monitor this because it’s the working season, and we don’t want to lose time. Therefore, we have scrutinised each of the important projects being implemented by the NHIDCL,” said Sangma.
The meeting lasted for almost three hours, and according to the chief minister, it was very productive.
The chief minister expressed hope that the meeting would have a positive impact on all the projects implemented in the state.
Obstacles such as acquiring land, securing clearance for forest areas, and navigating government issues associated with expenditures on utility relocation were some of the challenges encountered by various projects in certain areas.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Depending on the project, there are various issues. In some places, there are problems with rates; in others, there’s a right-of-way (ROW) issue. In some places, it was initially government land, and now some individuals are claiming ownership. There are different problems and complications in different projects,” stated Sangma.
The review covered projects such as the Nongstoiñ Wahkaji road, Ranikor-Nonghyllam-Maheshkhola-Baghmara road, Shillong-Dawki Road, Western Bypass, and others.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Water Heritage Fortnight celebrated in Shillong
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Grand Theft Auto 6 coming out soon? Here’s what we know
- Planning to Study in the UK: Your Complete Guide to Applying for a Student Visa
- Meghalaya govt reviews projects implemented by NHIDCL
- 3 Tripura cricketers secure place in IPL auction list
- Manipur: Bodies of 13 killed in gunfight brought to Imphal, 11 identified
- Meghalaya to be fully connected by optical fibre network, says CM