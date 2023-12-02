Meghalaya: Water Heritage Fortnight celebrated in Shillong

Shillong: On Friday, the office of the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District unveiled a significant event at Wards Lake, Shillong. It served as the venue for the observance of Water Heritage Fortnight as part of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain Campaign 2023.
The initiative brought together Village Executive Councils (VECs) from various villages across East Khasi Hills District, highlighting the crucial importance of water preservation and conservation in daily life.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Commissioner R.M. Kurbah emphasised the alarming disappearance of streams and rivers due to advancing civilisation. She urged the adoption of proactive measures to preserve these vital water sources for future generations. Stressing the importance of responsible water usage, she called upon the community to implement practices that ensure the preservation of water for upcoming needs.
During the programme, Deputy Commissioner R.M. Kurbah felicitated 11 VECs representing the different C&RD Blocks of East Khasi Hills District. This acknowledgment aimed to honor their contributions to water conservation efforts within their respective areas.
The event drew participation from different villages of the District; the VECs shared their commendation for Meghalaya’s enduring commitment to water conservation. Specifically, they highlighted the existence of two significant water conservation points in Meghalaya that have persisted for nearly a century. These sites, located at Ward’s Lake and Thadlaskeiñ in Jowai, serve as exemplary models for water conservation initiatives.
