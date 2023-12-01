Meghalaya: Two-day gaming fest Odyssey kicks off in Shillong

Shillong: The first edition of Odyssey, a two-day gaming festival in India, kicked off on Friday at the State Central Library in Shillong.

This gaming festival is organised by Mutation eSports in collaboration with the Meghalaya government.

International and national eSports players will battle it out on the Call of Duty: Mobile game, along with other gaming arenas. Stalls and various activities will also be in place.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh announced the gaming festival open after handing over a cheque of forty lakhs rupees, sanctioned by the state government to support the gaming festival.

Four countries are participating in this gaming festival: Malaysia, the Philippines, India, and Singapore. A total of eight teams, with five members in each team, are participating in this Call of Duty: Mobile battle for a cash prize of fifty thousand US Dollars.

“We hope that this first-of-a-kind gaming festival organised in Shillong will encourage gamers and provide them with such a platform,” said Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh.

