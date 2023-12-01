Meghalaya: St Anthony's College to introduce uniforms next year

Shillong: St Anthony’s College, Shillong, Meghalaya, has decided to introduce uniform policy for its students from the next academic session.

According to the College Authority, uniforms will be compulsory for all students at the college except for the present batch of the 5th semester. The final year students, however, can wear the college uniform if they desire to wear.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The students of the third and first semester students have been directed to order uniforms at Krishna’s, Near Regal Restaurant, Police Bazaar, Shillong immediately so that the uniforms are ready before the commencement of the new academic session in February 2024, the College Authority informed.

Students are to produce their college identity cards to the vendor when placing their orders.

The college uniform consisted of dark navy-blue blazer, dark navy-blue trousers, white shirt, dark navy-blue sock, one pullover (either long sleeves or sleeveless) and black shoes.

The students are expected to comply with the new feature being introduced by the college and ensure that they attend classes henceforth in uniforms.

Also Read | Meghalaya: NPP appoints new district presidents in Khasi-Jaintia hills region

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









