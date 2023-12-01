Meghalaya: NPP's Ampareen Lyngdoh pledges ILP implementation

Shillong: National People’s Party (NPP) Lok Sabha 2024 MP candidate, Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, stated on Thursday that they will follow through on the demand for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) with the same spirit and cannot move away from what was discussed with all stakeholders.

“Now, I will join hands with Tura MP, and believe me, we will make a ruckus. They will have to make a decision. I can tell you one thing: we will speak not just in the House in Parliament. We will create and generate a focus on this agenda,” stated the Shillong Parliamentary seat candidate.

Meanwhile, Lyngdoh, who has time and again been attacked by her opponents on the ongoing CBI inquiry into the education scam, said that she is ready to take them on and is confident that the truth will emerge.

She said, “The case is currently being heard in the courts, and it would be sub judice on my part to speak about it.”

“However, I would like to say and place on record: The case is well being heard in the courts. I have never at any point in time been convicted. Let no political party take advantage of this and make it look like I have been convicted. The truth will reign supreme. I stand by that. I will not speak more,” reiterated Lyngdoh, also the Health Minister.

The agenda of the NPP for this Lok Sabha 2024 election is to:

Consolidate on a vote bank for the party in one Shillong parliamentary seat. Carry forward all agendas and issues that have been left pending for quite some time, which could be well handled by the MP in the event of a win.

“We need now to cut across party lines, and if I can do that on behalf of my party, it will be a big privilege and an honour for me,” said Lyngdoh about the agendas.

