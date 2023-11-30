Meghalaya: NPP appoints new district presidents in Khasi-Jaintia hills region

Aizawl: The National Peoples Party (NPP) announced the appointment of seven new district presidents on Wednesday. The Deputy Chief Minister and State President of NPP Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong, distributed appointment letters to the newly appointed leaders at a ceremony held at Pinewood Hotel, Shillong.

The decision to appoint new district presidents was unveiled by NPP Spokesperson H.M Shangpliang, who revealed that the selection process was conducted during a meeting chaired by NPP’s state party president, Prestone Tynsong.

The seven districts and their respective appointees are as follows: Seiborlang Shadap for East Jaintia Hills District, Octomewat Lamin for West Jaintia Hills, Teibor Pathaw for Shillong City, Macmilan Byrsat for West Khasi Hills, Biolinda Nonglait for Eastern West Khasi Hills, Clement Mawlong for Ri-bhoi District, and Gavin Mylliemngap for East Khasi Hills District.

Shangpliang indicated that the appointment letters for the remaining districts in the Garo Hills region would be distributed in the coming days, with consultations between the state president and the working president in charge of Garo Hills.

The state president urged the newly appointed leaders to promptly constitute their district committees. These committees are expected to comprise not only the newly appointed presidents but also actively involve existing members who were part of the committees before the recent appointments. Shangpliang emphasised that this collaborative approach aims to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Furthermore, the state president issued a call to action for all recently elected district presidents, urging them to submit their proposals by December 20. A state-level committee will then be assembled, with representatives from each district presenting their proposals and reports to the national president and Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma.

He added that the NPP is gearing up for the upcoming MP and MDC elections, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to consolidate and strengthen the party’s presence at all levels of governance.

