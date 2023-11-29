Northeast Petroleum Union calls off strike after govt discussion

Shillong: The North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union (NEPMU) on Wednesday decided to call off the proposed strike after holding a successful discussion with Meghalaya government officials at Circuit House, Nongpoh.

Commissioner and Secretary of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Praveen Bakshi, led the meeting, where the Mazdoor Union assured not to proceed with the protest, ensuring no disruption in oil supply to Meghalaya.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Bakshi said that the meeting was fruitful, and there would not be any disturbance to the supply of fuel to Meghalaya.

He stated that the meeting decided to tackle crucial issues and initiate an investigation into alleged harassment, as well as reported oil theft and adulteration along NH 6.

The Northeast Petroleum Mazdoor Union’s General Secretary, Raman Das, reassured that there’s no need to panic. Oil tankers are prepared to transport to various locations in Meghalaya. He plans to conduct another meeting with the Union at its Guwahati headquarters.

Also Read | News of strike triggers panic buying at Shillong petrol pumps

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









