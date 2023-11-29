Shillong: As the holiday season approaches and the countdown to Christmas begins, Hotel Polo Towers Group hosted its most awaited and joyous “Cake Mixing Ceremony” on Tuesday in Shillong, Meghalaya, enveloping the air with the enchanting fragrance of a delightful holiday cheer.

Around 50 kgs of dry fruits including cashew nuts, almond, cherry, pistachios, berries, marmalade, black raisins, raisins, walnuts, prunes and dry orange peel; 30 litres of spirits and wine including red wine, port wine, rum, brandy and beers; and around 10 kgs of spices including cinnamon sticks, cardamom and cloves were used during the fruit mixing ceremony.

To add to the sweetness, 10 litres of local orange, honey and orange juice were used at Polo Towers Shilong and 100 Sohra pineapple were also used in Polo Orchid Resort Cherrapunji , making it to around 100 kgs of joy being mixed together.

“We are excited to have hosted yet another successful Cake Mixing Ceremony at our four hotels of Hotel Polo Towers Group – Shillong, Cherrapunji, Agartala and Kolkata, marking the beginning of the Festive season. We look forward to spreading joy and creating lasting memories for our guests throughout this festive season,” said Kishan Tibrewalla, Chairman & MD at Hotel Polo Towers Group.

