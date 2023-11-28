Meghalaya: Oil tanker drivers declare strike amid alleged police harassment

Shillong: In response to alleged harassment by Meghalaya Police against oil tanker drivers, the North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union (NEPMU) has announced a suspension of the supply of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) petroleum products to Meghalaya. This suspension will be effective from November 29.
In a letter addressed to the Minister of Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, NE Petroleum Mazdoor Union expressed deep concern over the alleged mistreatment of oil tanker drivers and helpers by Meghalaya Police personnel since November 24.
The incidents were reported in the Ri Bhoi district, particularly in the vicinity of 18th Mile, where police actions were described as unjustly targeting the tanker drivers under the pretext of malpractices.
“Meghalaya Police forcibly caught some tankers that had stopped outside the Dhaba for food at 22nd Mile and registered cases against them. The next morning also police detained some loaded tankers without any proper reason as a result, the innocent drivers and helpers faced a lot of problems,” said NEPMU in the letter.
Due to the perceived risks of torture and harassment by Meghalaya Police, oil tanker drivers and crew members have collectively decided to abstain from transporting any petroleum products to Meghalaya from IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL, effective from November 29, 2023. This decision will persist until the reported issues are resolved, as stated in a letter addressed to the Minister of Food, Civil Supply, and Consumer Affairs, Government of Meghalaya.
General Secretary Ramen Das highlighted the distressing situation faced by tanker drivers while also emphasising NEPMU’s willingness to cooperate with authorities in cases where wrongdoing is proven but strongly opposed the harassment of innocent individuals under the guise of malpractices.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The union said they received reports indicating that in cases where drivers refuted allegations made by the police, the personnel engaged in physical torture of both drivers and helpers. Additionally, statements and photographs were allegedly obtained forcefully from the individuals, raising concerns about the treatment of the oil tanker drivers by law enforcement authorities.
Also Read | 58% cases reported in Meghalaya related to sexual offence
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- In a first, tea from Arunachal wins prestigious international award
- Meghalaya: Oil tanker drivers declare strike amid alleged police harassment
- Manipur: IGNOU promotes tech-based learning in Manipuri
- Mizoram elections: Vote counting rehearsal held across districts
- Tripura: BJP wants 125th constitutional amendment, TIPRA sticks to ‘Greater Tipraland’
- Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Arunachal, dozens of officers impacted